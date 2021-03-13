Polo Club continues to raise entertainment bar

Fans cheer for members of Galaxy Home Solutions as they ride past the main grandstand Friday before a game at The Villages Polo Club. The club worked diligently to slightly expand its spectator capacity ahead of this spring’s season.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The Villages Polo Club is always going to remain focused on … well, polo.

Now in its 24th year of offering championship-level play to the area, historically drawing more than 30,000 spectators per year to its events, the club is renowned as one of the community’s premier entertainment outlets.

But seemingly this spring season more than ever before, the club is devoting itself to expanding that exceptional experience found on Friday and Sunday afternoons.

