Polo Club cheerleaders add spirit to matches

They cheer for ponies. OK, and their riders as well. However you look at it, you won’t find cheerleaders on the fields of polo clubs in South Florida or up in the Hamptons. But they’ve been a fixture at The Villages Polo Club for more than two decades, entertaining the crowd between chukkers and after matches.
“Some people are surprised when they come to a match and see that we have cheerleaders,” said Paige Boone, director of the Polo Club. “They get the crowd involved.”
Read this story and many others Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.