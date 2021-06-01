Polly won two ribbons in national competition

Cindi Allen hadn’t planned on entering any of her glass fusion works into a contest.
But a colorful parrot she had created became an entry, thanks to the nudging of members of the Rohan Glass Fusion Club.
She entered the piece into the Art Glass Festival presented by Delphi Creativity Center in Lansing, Michigan, which was held in April. The group orders a lot of its glass from this business.
“Everybody was looking at it and said, ‘Hey, you need to enter this into the contest,’” said Allen, of the Village of Chatham. “I got talked into it.”
Her piece, Polly the fused parrot, has a hazy blue background while the bird has green, yellow and blue feathers and is resting on a tree branch.
