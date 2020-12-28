Polka lovers enjoy last dance of the year together

“Happiness” was the word of the day on Dec. 14 as the Polka Lovers club met for the first time this season.
The club last met in February before canceling all events due to COVID-19. The club’s season runs from November-May, so members missed out on the chance to say farewell to each other.
On Dec. 14 at Eisenhower Recreation Center, the club had about 75 people attend the group’s first dance in almost a year.
Club President Pat Murawski said members were all excited to finally get back together as a club.
“We wanted to see everyone’s smiling faces, but since we’re all wearing masks we can only see smiling eyes,” she said. “But it feels good to be back.”
