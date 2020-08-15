Police dogs follow noses to solve crime

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office police dogs do everything you’d expect of a K-9 unit: sniff out drugs, go after suspects and find explosives. But one of their talents has nothing to do with fighting crime. Sumter County has the nation’s oldest population with a median age of 68.1 years. With a more mature population comes an increase in residents with various forms of dementia who sometimes wander from their homes. According to a 2018 Florida Department of Elder Affairs report, 12% of Sumter County residents over the age of 64 have Alzheimer’s disease, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is on the cutting edge of finding wandering people. When someone with any type of dementia wanders off, the department’s K-9 unit, specifically its bloodhound, can be called in. Sumter is one of three counties in the state — along with Seminole and Bay — that are part of Florida’s Bringing the Lost Home project.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.