Police departments bring holiday cheer at Shop with a Cop

Christmas came early this year for children in Fruitland Park and Lady Lake thanks to Santa’s helpers.
Those helpers came from the Lady Lake and Fruitland Park police departments, which teamed up for the fourth year to provide gifts for local children at the annual Shop with a Cop event.
On Saturday, 69 local children paired up with officers from both departments at the Walmart in Leesburg to shop for Christmas gifts that they might not get otherwise because of family financial situations.
