Police agencies plan new year fundraisers

Although the holiday season of giving just wrapped up, local law enforcement agencies already are preparing for their fundraising efforts in the new year. The events they put on, such as Shop with a Cop and Derby Day, help support the community throughout the year.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office 10th Annual Bass Tournament and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s William O. Farmer and Friends Sheriff’s Clay Shoot are just a few of the fundraising events that are coming up.
This year’s bass tournament will take place Feb. 25 at Hickory Point Park in Tavares on the Harris Chain of Lakes. The money raised during the annual fundraiser benefits Lake County Sheriff’s Charities Inc., which supports a variety of local youth-centric charities. One of those organizations is the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (FSYR), a nonprofit organization serving neglected youth in Florida through summer camps and full-time residential campus programs, according to its website.
“It’s for a great cause and helps a lot of young adults and children,” said Sgt. Matt Farner, who puts the event together. “Our sheriff loves to participate and financially tries to help them with this type of charity.”
