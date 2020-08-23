Plump cat captures couple’s compassion

Ken Rodey holds Riley, who was adopted from YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee, while his wife, Louise, holds Zoey at their home in the Village of Pinellas. Riley is on a special diet to maintain his weight after being adopted.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

After learning how to maintain her current cat’s weight, Louise Rodey couldn’t stand by and do nothing when she met Riley as a volunteer at YOUR Humane Society SPCA. A shelter volunteer for more than four years, Rodey, of the Village of Pinellas, was acquainted with Riley. She could tell he was overweight, and she was worried about him, knowing the toll obesity can take on a cat’s health.

The 10-year-old gray Abyssinian mix weighed more than 20 pounds.

“All I knew was that he was obese and what was ahead for him, and I thought if I could do for him what I did for Zoey ….,” she said.

