Plenty of nature to be found on Fenney Springs Nature Trail

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Sunny. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.