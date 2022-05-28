Plenty of nature to be found on Fenney Springs Nature Trail

A pileated woodpecker throws wood out of a nest it was building inside a tree on the Fenney Springs trail.

 George Horsford , Daily Sun

Villagers and others who are looking for an opportunity to explore nature at its finest should pay a visit to Fenney Springs Nature Trail  near Fenney Regional Recreation Complex at the southern end of The Villages. The trail winds around and over a meandering spring-fed stream, allowing visitors to enjoy views of the spring as well as wetland vegetation and a variety of wildlife.

