Playoff intensity strikes in The Villages

Sports fans love a Game 7.
The stakes are high with a win-or-go-home atmosphere. Every play could change the balance of the game.
In the postseason of The Villages Recreation Softball League, every game is a Game 7.
We get moments like Wednesday in Division 2. The Angels had two runners on with two outs facing a “Cinderella” Cards squad that scored three in the top of the seventh to take an 11-10 lead.
Ken Atkinson stepped to the plate and while this is a tense situation in the fourth game of the season, it’s a different level in the playoffs. Atkinson lined a ball down the left-field line plating two runners to win the game. As manager Howard Charney, of the Village of Chatham, crossed the plate with the winning run, the Angels filed out of the dugout in celebration.
