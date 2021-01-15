Players take advantage of added opportunity

One of Anderson DaSilva’s biggest issues with high school soccer is the brevity of the season. Players for The Villages High School boys soccer team start training in October and play until the end of February if the team makes a deep run in the playoffs.
This year, though, thanks to the USL Academy, which launched in 2020, DaSilva can work with the core of his team year-round.
“I think it’s an advantage for our student athletes because, just playing a high school season, you lose that game rhythm and you almost have to start all over again,” the Buffalo coach said. “In order to play at the higher level, you have to be sharp every time you step on the field.”
The Academy, which is a part of the United Soccer League and affiliated with The Villages SC, is a club team for advanced youth players, which runs from January through October. Several key members of the VHS squad played on the inaugural team last year and tried out for the team again this past Saturday.
