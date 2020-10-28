Players stage colorful memorial to teammate

A lot of Division 5 softball players were out of uniform Tuesday.
A look around the fields at Saddlebrook Softball Complex turned up an odd collection of hosiery. There were argyles, Christmas socks, brightly colored socks, socks with superheroes, socks with tropical scenes and others.
They were worn in honor of former Division 5 player Bill Chad, who died unexpectedly in May 2019. Chad collected colorful socks. His widow, Priscilla, said she found many packages of unopened socks after Chad’s death.
In Chad’s honor, Priscilla distributed most of her husband’s socks to his friends in Division 5. Many of those socks were on display Tuesday as Priscilla, wearing her husband’s old Rattlers softball jersey, threw out an honorary first pitch between games at Saddlebrook.
