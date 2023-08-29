Player doesn’t let anything get in way

Kyle Bradford, of the Village of Fenney, picked up his discs about seven months ago and hasn’t looked back.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Years ago, while Kyle Bradford was watching YouTube videos, he got a recommended video for something he’d never watched before — disc golf.

Interested, Bradford clicked on the video and was almost immediately hooked on the newfound sport.

It wouldn’t be a few years later until he moved to Florida when he finally got a chance to play and have it really become a passion. All thanks to a YouTube algorithm.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.