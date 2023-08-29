Player doesn’t let anything get in way

Years ago, while Kyle Bradford was watching YouTube videos, he got a recommended video for something he’d never watched before — disc golf.
Interested, Bradford clicked on the video and was almost immediately hooked on the newfound sport.
It wouldn’t be a few years later until he moved to Florida when he finally got a chance to play and have it really become a passion. All thanks to a YouTube algorithm.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.