Play workshops, festivals returning to center stage

Central Florida is home to a wealth of local playwright talent, which soon will be on display with the return of Orlando Fringe and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s Scripts from Scratch contest next month.
The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, featuring 14 days of theater, music, dance and more, will take place in person from May 18 to 31 at Loch Haven Park.
The Studio will present the winning scripts from the Scripts from Scratch contest at 3 and 7 p.m. May 14 and 15
at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
