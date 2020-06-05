Play Ball: Villages softball leagues can resume

Softball is set to make its return to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
The Villages Recreation and Parks announced Thursday the resumption of all recreation softball leagues across the community, with summer league play allowed to begin Monday and player evaluations resuming Tuesday.
In accordance with the department’s measured approach to reopening recreational amenities and resuming activities, participants will adhere to a variety of guidelines and mandates implemented for both safety and continued social distancing.
