Pivotal moment in history comes alive in Sumter County

Some people ring in the new year with fireworks and champagne.
Others, dressed in period attire depicting Army soldiers and Seminole chiefs, will use cannon fire.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park this weekend will host its first reenactment of Dade’s Battle of 1835 since January 2020. Two reenactments will take place, one Saturday and one Sunday.
The return of this annual commemoration of the battle that sparked the Second Seminole War remains a significant point of pride for Bushnell as well as the park, which recently celebrated its centennial year.
