Pitch perfect: Facilities making a difference

In 2018, the land along U.S. Highway 301 just north of SE 177th Place was nothing but a ranch house, a garage and acres of cow pasture.
In 2019, The Villages SC broke ground there on a new soccer-specific complex and, in less than three years, that has been transformed into one of USL League Two’s best facilities nationwide.
“The ground-breaking ceremony was a special moment for the club and I was delighted to be a part of it,” said USL Vice President Joel Nash. “I still have the shovel in my office.”
That was the vision of The Villages SC manager and co-founder Anderson DaSilva when he brought the club to what is now its home.
