Pirates standout Stennett dies at 72

Rennie Stennett, of the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills, second right, Pittsburgh Pirates’ player in the 1970’s, made a surprise visit to the home of Pete Rosati of the Village of Mallory Square, center, for Rosati’s 90th birthday.

 Submitted photo

Former Pittsburgh Pirates star and World Series champion second baseman Rennie Stennett died Tuesday in Coconut Creek at age 72 after a battle with cancer.

“We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family. Rennie was a great player on the field, and an even better person off of it,” Pirates president Travis Williams said in a statement. “Rennie symbolized what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Pirate.”

Stennett, who owned a home in Haciendas of Mission Hills in The Villages, hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big-league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh. Though he was never named to an All-Star team, he received Most Valuable Player votes in both 1974 and in 1977, when he hit a career-best .336 before missing the final six weeks of the season due to an injury.

The Pirates eventual resident of The Villages made history as the lead-off hitter in baseball’s first all-minority lineup, consisting entirely of Black and Latino players, in 1971. He was best known by fans for his MLB-record 7-for-7 game against the Chicago Cubs in 1975, a mark that still stands as the most hits in a nine-inning game.

