Pirates standout Stennett dies at 72

Former Pittsburgh Pirates star and World Series champion second baseman Rennie Stennett died Tuesday in Coconut Creek at age 72 after a battle with cancer.
“We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family. Rennie was a great player on the field, and an even better person off of it,” Pirates president Travis Williams said in a statement. “Rennie symbolized what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Pirate.”
Stennett, who owned a home in Haciendas of Mission Hills in The Villages, hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big-league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh. Though he was never named to an All-Star team, he received Most Valuable Player votes in both 1974 and in 1977, when he hit a career-best .336 before missing the final six weeks of the season due to an injury.
The Pirates eventual resident of The Villages made history as the lead-off hitter in baseball’s first all-minority lineup, consisting entirely of Black and Latino players, in 1971. He was best known by fans for his MLB-record 7-for-7 game against the Chicago Cubs in 1975, a mark that still stands as the most hits in a nine-inning game.
