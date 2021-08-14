Pirates pound Mets to claim division 2 softball title

In the fifth inning of Friday’s Division 2 tournament championship, a short delay was observed to move a golf cart that reflected the morning sun back toward the field.
That turned out to be just about the only thing holding the Pirates up from clutching the trophy.
The Pirates finished off a strong summertime campaign with one of their most complete performances to date, cruising to a 10-4 victory over the Mets in the Mike Garvin Division 2 Summer Tournament championship at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
