Pioneer league perfect For picking up the game

At first glance, it doesn’t look like a traditional softball game.
The bases are closer together than normal, there are cones in the outfield to mark where a fence would be and there’s even a tee ready near home plate, just in case.
That’s because these aren’t traditional softball players — the participants in this league are women aged from their 50s into their 80s who are either new to the sport or returning from a layoff.
This is the brand-new Ladies’ Pioneer League, a place where women in The Villages can pick up the game of softball for the first time or hone their skills without pressure.
The organizer, coach and cheerleader of the league is Avis Vaught, of the Village of Belvedere. While many women living in The Villages did not have the opportunity to play softball or baseball as children, Vaught played Little League as she grew up in Miami but was kicked off her team when an opposing squad objected to playing against a girl.
