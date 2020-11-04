Pink Party raises $13K for local mammograms

Women wearing pink — and a few men, too — showed up in droves Thursday to support the second Hot Chicks with Tattoos (NOT) Pink Party.
Outside Fenney Grill, more than 90 donated baskets of goodies were paraded across banquet tables all decked out with pink balloons, pink tablecloths and pink ribbons.
The Pink Party is a breast cancer fundriaser hosted by the Villages social group. The $13,000 raised at the event will be donated to UF Health Leesburg Hospital Foundation to help provide free mammograms for local women.
