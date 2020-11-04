Pink Party raises $13K for local mammograms

Lois Gardella, of the Village of DeSoto, places a ticket in a bag in the gift basket auction area during the Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Party at Fenney Grill on Thursday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Women wearing pink ­— and a few men, too — showed up in droves Thursday to support the second Hot Chicks with Tattoos (NOT) Pink Party.

Outside Fenney Grill, more than 90 donated baskets of goodies were paraded across banquet tables all decked out with pink balloons, pink tablecloths and pink ribbons.

The Pink Party is a breast cancer fundriaser hosted by the Villages social group. The $13,000 raised at the event will be donated to UF Health Leesburg Hospital Foundation to help provide free mammograms for local women.

