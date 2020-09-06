Pink Hue inspires familiar theme of Villager’s golf cart

Before Earl and Faith Williams moved two years ago from Mexico Beach to the Village of DeSoto, Earl broke some sad news.
Faith’s well-loved purple golf cart — which had lots of miles and a few mechanical problems — shouldn’t make the move.
To ease the sting, “I told Faith, ‘We will get you another golf cart. I promise,’” Earl said.
Once they were settled, this man of his word took his bride of 35 years to shop for a new golf cart. Faith wanted to replace her beloved purple golf cart with its twin.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.