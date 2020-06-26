Piedmont woman writes children’s book

Even cats can enjoy summer vacation.
In Carolee Owen’s children’s book, four kittens are exploring their interests while on break from school. Owen — whose published name appears as Carolee Russell — has written and illustrated her own books before, but this will be the first one inspired by a poster.
“I did a poster for our Writers for Kids club for one of the book festivals, and it was about cats,” said Owen, of the Village of Piedmont. “So our leader, Mark (Newhouse), suggested I think about a book with cats in it.”
Since then, the adventure of four cats going on a vacation has really taken off. Each one has a specific interest — baseball, ballet, violin and fishing — and eventually takes up writing and has to decide if this could be a new hobby.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.