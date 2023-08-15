Pickleballers have game plan to beat the heat

Doing just about anything under Florida’s summer sun requires a special plan to stay as cool and safe as possible.
The Pickleball Community Volunteer Group (PCVG) is doing something to combat the heat — hosting a round-robin tournament, with 10-minute timed games and 5-minute breaks between matches.
The Competitive 3.0/3.5 Weekly Tournament is held from 10 to 11:50 a.m. Tuesdays at Everglades Recreation.
