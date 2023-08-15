Pickleballers have game plan to beat the heat

Guy Vaillancourt, of the Village of Dunedin, left, and Jimmy Bowes, of the Village of Hemingway, right, play pickleball at one of PCVG’s weekly round robin tournaments earlier this year, at Everglades Recreation.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Doing just about anything under Florida’s summer sun requires a special plan to stay as cool and safe as possible.

The Pickleball Community Volunteer Group (PCVG) is doing something to combat the heat — hosting a round-robin tournament, with 10-minute timed games and 5-minute breaks between matches.

The Competitive 3.0/3.5 Weekly Tournament is held from 10 to 11:50 a.m. Tuesdays at Everglades Recreation.

