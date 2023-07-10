Pickleball player has competed on every court in The Villages

On the morning of July 6, Deane Chickering enjoyed a new experience that was familiar at the same time.
Chickering played pickleball that morning on every court at the recently opened Franklin Recreation Center, and in doing so accomplished his goal of playing on all 247 pickleball courts in The Villages.
“It’s a feeling of gratitude really (to finish all of the courts),” said Chickering, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “This was a 10-year quest.”
