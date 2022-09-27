Pickleball is life: Villager plays 3 times a day

Linda McCool can't get enough of pickleball.
The Village of Charlotte resident, known as "Malibu" around the courts, plays the game seven days a week. That's not necessarily unusual in The Villages.
Often, though, she hits the court three times a day. Now that's bordering on obsession.
"Love it," said McCool. "It's the best game ever. Great people, great fun.”
Do the math: That comes to perhaps 20 sessions a week. If she plays 90 minutes per outing, it adds up to 30 hours of pickleball.
