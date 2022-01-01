Pickleball 100 drills exemplifies health and fitness improvement

Bill Frankenberger of Fernandina Villas teaches the game of pickleball while keeping in mind his days as a student of the game when he moved to The Villages in January 2009.
As Frankenberger improved his pickleball performance through an instruction program, he joined The Polo Picklers pickleball group. He received instruction from Deb Harrison: a Villager who has won multiple pickleball national championships. Frankenberger took Harrison's class for two years, and he played in tournaments during that time.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.