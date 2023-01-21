Pickle juice a key ingredient in PCVG’s 3.5 championship

Halfway to the gold medal of Friday’s Pickleball Community Volunteer Group 3.5 women’s doubles tournament, Rosie Campbell took a seat on the ground and sought a medical timeout to treat a cramping calf.
Teammate Nancy Summers walked over and tried to calm the situation.
“If we can’t finish, it’s OK,” Summers said.
Campbell’s response: “We’re going to finish. I may stand there and you have to get all the balls, but I will get up and stand there while you play.”
Fueled by that determination, not to mention water and pickle juice, Campbell got up. Five points later, the duo captured the gold medal with an 11-5 triumph over Deb Halterman and Lori Mueller at Rohan Recreation.
