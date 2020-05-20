Piano Club leader says feel free to tickle the keys, but don’t play ‘Misty’

The 88 keys on the piano still have much to teach Joe Mankowski.
“Every day when you practice, you can learn something new, you can better yourself,” the Village of Osceola Hills resident said. “A couple of hours ago, I wasn’t able to do this, but now I can do it a little bit. It’s the challenge of being better than the day before.”
That daily education is fortified through all the various performances in which he has participated. For the past three years, Mankowski has run the Piano Club, which usually meets the first Wednesday of the month at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
He serves as the group’s master of ceremonies, introducing the people going up to play and throwing in a few funny comments.
The group allows residents of all skill levels to go up on stage and play a couple of tunes on the piano.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.