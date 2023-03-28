Physiologist shares tips on living longer

Physiologist John Horsley gives a presentation on improving your health span by maintaining physical function at AVIV Clinics. 

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

A cornerstone of care is prevention at AVIV Clinics, and that comes by keeping in mind in four components — diet, sleep, exercise and stress.

Physiologist John Horsley walked attendees through the third facet and how it contributes to a holistic lifestyle at a presentation March 20 at AVIV Clinics in The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood titled “The Secret to Living Longer: Get Moving.”  

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.