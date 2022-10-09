Phlebotomy program new to schools this year

Finding full-time work after high school can be a challenge, but students can get a leg up through career and technical classes before they graduate.
Earlier this year, Lake Technical College launched a phlebotomy program for students at South Sumter High School in Bushnell. And the course is already proving popular.
“We currently have 15 students enrolled in the class,” said Stephanie Moffitt, a guidance counselor for South Sumter High. “It’s a great class for students looking to get into the full-time workforce right after graduation.”
The instructor, Amanda Lyden, said students in her class start the school year by taking a basic health care worker course before getting into the nuts and bolts of phlebotomy in the new year.
“Student will get their scrubs and learn the hands-on stuff in the spring,” she said.
