Philharmonic to host concert fundraiser

Some of the greatest musical venues in the world have a Steinway & Sons concert grand piano, and soon The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center might, too.
The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra is partnering with Steinway & Sons to fund a Steinway Model D Concert Grand Piano for the stage of The Sharon.
“Our home is The Sharon,” said Pasquale Valerio, conductor and founder of The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. “Music is all about sharing passion and sharing the stage with other musicians. The piano will stay at The Sharon to share with all artists performing there for an even higher level of performance. The instrument makes a huge difference.”
Steinway artists Elena Ulyanova and Simon Mulligan will perform during a concert fundraiser to demonstrate the quality of the Steinway concert piano at 3 p.m. Friday at The Sharon’s Lobby Lounge. The event is free with a $100 requested donation.
