Philatelic Club says farewell to member with birthday surprise

Members of the Philatelic Club at Chatham Recreation Center recently presented member Burton Flick with a lifetime membership, honoring his years with the club and as a special 99th birthday surprise.
Vice president Gary Byrd, of the Village of Lynnhaven, said the club did not wait for Flick’s 100th birthday, because, “He’s fulfilling a promise he made to his daughter and leaving us,” he said.
According to Flick, not long after he and his wife moved to the Village of Piedmont in 2006, she passed away.
“My children didn’t like me being alone, so they were pressing me to move back,” he said. “So I told them I would when I turned 99, never thinking I’d ever reach it.”
