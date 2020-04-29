Pharmacy to begin drone transport of medications to Villages residents

Soon, all it may take is a drone to get prescription medicines to your doorstep.
UPS announced Monday that its UPS Flight Forward service, in partnership with CVS Health, will use drones to deliver medications to The Villages from a CVS pharmacy.
The service will begin in early May, in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration, UPS said in a statement.
CVS has been working with UPS over the last year to test drone delivery of prescription drugs, said CVS spokeswoman Stephanie Cunha.
Initial deliveries will be made at CVS stores in The Villages then flown for about a half-mile to a centralized location, where they will be assembled and delivered to homes, Cunha said.
