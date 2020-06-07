Pets provide comfort, companionship and fun during pandemic

While Henry doesn’t talk much, he is great company.
Ellie Cutuli’s 4-year-old shih-poo, a cross between a shih tzu and a poodle, notices that she’s home more. She talks frequently with him, as she is not able to dine with friends or play cards like she normally does.
Villagers who are usually active attending events, participating in club meetings or socializing like they normally would are being aided by pets, helping them adjust to a new normal.
“He’s just staying closer around me, around the house. If I move from one room to the next, he’s there,” said Cutuli, of the Village of Antrim Dells. “I think he yearns for the company just like I do.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.