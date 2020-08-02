Pets brings residents together

Pogo’s and Persia’s friendship flouts the rule that dogs and cats can’t be friends. In fact, in the year they’ve known each other, they’ve become best friends.
Pogo, a 10-year-old, 5-pound Pomeranian, and Persia, a 6-year-old tiger cat, live at Steeplechase retirement residence and relish the times when they’re lucky enough to visit one another.
“(Pets are) a great way for residents to meet each other and be social,” said Cindy Cruz, activities coordinator.
When Pogo lived just across the hall — Pogo now lives one floor upstairs — Persia would reach her paw under Pogo’s door to get her attention through the door.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.