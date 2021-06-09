Peterbrooke Chocolatier’s Day Camp off to a sweet start

Erin Dewispelaere loves baking, and she got some helpful tips and ideas while attending Peterbrooke Chocolatier’s Kids Chocolate Day Camp on Monday. In Hamilton, New Jersey, where she’s from, Dewispelaere works in a bakery in ACME Markets. “I love making my own stuff because I love baking in general,” she said. Dewispelaere, 18, plans to use what she learned at Peterbrooke Chocolatier’s Kids Chocolate Day Camp when she does her own baking.
For the past 11 years, staff at Peterbrooke Chocolatier, a chocolate shop in Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, have hosted a kids summer camp to give visiting kids and their families something fun to do.
