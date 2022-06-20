Peterbrooke Chocolatier hosts annual day camp

Cathy Shaw enjoyed a special day making chocolate treats and solving puzzles with her grandchildren.
The Village of Hawkins resident took her two granddaughters, who were visiting from Tampa, to Peterbrooke Chocolatier’s Kids Chocolate Day Camp on Tuesday.
“It’s fabulous,” Shaw said. “We are really enjoying our time together.”
Staff at Peterbrooke Chocolatier in Lake Sumter Landing has put on the kids’ camp for the past 14 years, coming up with different themes and treats each year.
“(It’s) to give the kids something to do, give the grandparents a little bit of a break,” said Ronnie Barnes, one of the owners of the sweets shop. “It’s a lot of fun, and we enjoy it every year.”
Camp attendees make treats such as caramel apples, chocolate bars, devil dogs and graham crackers. The camp runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays until Aug. 11. In addition to sweet treats, attendees also get lunch at Johnny Rockets in Lake Sumter Landing. The camp is for kids 5 and older, and grandparents can join in on the fun.
