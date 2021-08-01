Pet parrots and their parents club hold first meeting under new name

Parrots, parakeets and even a visiting crow were squawking and flapping with their parents Tuesday at Canal Street Recreation Center.
The Pet Parrots and Their Parents Club, formerly known as the Parrots R Us, club held its first meeting under the new name this week.
Karen Orlando has taken command as leader of the club, orchestrating a new name change and pushing for a new informational series to be held at meetings.
New and old members returned to the club, bringing with them their bird cages and pets which perched atop them or at their owners’ fingertips or shoulders.
Colorful and brilliant feathers kept the recreation center vibrant throughout the meeting.
Those in attendance included longtime member Clare Faber and her 31-year-old yellow nape Amazon parrot, Pearl. Over the past 16 years of owning her, the two make quite the pair, with Pearl often on her owner’s shoulder.
