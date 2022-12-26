Pet matching service available to residents of The Villages

Linda Daniels-Blatchley with three of her dogs, Markie-Mark, Manny and Pebbles, at her home in Summerfield. Daniels-Blatchley runs a service that matches people with the perfect pet that fits their lifestyle.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Villagers looking for a new pet can look to a pet matching service on Facebook to find an animal companion that is perfect for their lifestyle. Linda Daniels-Blatchley, of Summerfield, works with nearby shelters and rescue groups to help match rescues with their forever homes. Villagers, and those in surrounding communities, can find dogs, cats and even pet rabbits through the service, called “Pet Matches for Villagers and Area.” Daniels-Blatchley uses the Facebook group to share information about local pets in need of a new home.

Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.