Pet carnival benefits Your Humane Society

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 96F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.