Pet carnival benefits Your Humane Society

The parking lot of Hilton Home2 Suites of Wildwood was abuzz with excitement as Your Humane Society hosted its first annual pet carnival. On June 10, nearby businesses and volunteers set up booths for guests to stop by and meet adoptable dogs or enter chance drawings for themed prize baskets. All proceeds from the event benefited Your Humane Society, while community members who attended gained awareness of pets in need of adoption. “I’ve helped coordinate many fundraising events throughout my career,” said Kellie Nice, Home2 Suites Marketing Director of Sales. “But as an animal lover, none have been more personal or meaningful to me than those centered around animal rescue and adoption.”
