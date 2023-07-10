Permitless carry, golf cart age restriction among new laws

Florida’s laws changed this month, and there’s more to come.
While the 2023 legislative session ended back in May, its ripples are still being felt. The past months saw Gov. Ron DeSantis sign a flurry of bills into law, many of which began this month. Some of the bills he signed, however, will take full effect later this year, or at a less defined date.
For example, while the new budget, as well as laws on permitless carry, education and school board elections are in effect now, the six-week abortion ban and new golf cart driver requirements are not.
