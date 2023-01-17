Perfection strikes three bowlers at Spanish Springs Lanes

Villagers Steve Norman and Joel Martin along with Summerfield resident Bill Meyers all bowled 300 games this past week.
For Norman, who moved to the Village of DeLuna in July, it was his second 300 game in his 50 years of bowling. He notched 23 consecutive strikes and bowled a 771 series.
“It felt really nice, and I have been struggling all year long,” he said. “These lanes are different but the same. I am still adjusting.”
Martin’s 300 game meant a lot to him because it was a full circle triumph — overcoming the feeling loss he had in his right arm and a subsequent neck surgery that kept him away from bowling for close to six years.
“I thought I would never bowl again,” said Martin, who moved to The Villages in 2021 and resides in the Village of Silver Lake. “I am having fun now.”
