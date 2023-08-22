Perfection already comes to new lanes

Two Villagers etched their names in history with the first 300 game and first 800 series on the new lanes installed at Spanish Springs Lanes.
Gary Faulkner rolled the first perfect game, while Mike Daley followed that with his own 300 game and the first 800 series — throwing an 836.
Both residents completed the feats during the Hot Dog Classic on July 2.
