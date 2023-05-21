Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to fallen officers

The Thin Blue Line flag wavered in the breeze as officers read the 246 names of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year. “Every day we put the badge on, that is how we continue to honor them,” said Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Pat Breeden. “We don’t let their deaths go in vain.” Peace Officers Day is observed every May 15 and honors law enforcement officers at all levels who have either died or been disabled in the line of duty.
