PCVG wraps first event of year with doubles

The wind was picking up and the game was tied. Knotted at the midway point of a championship round, Chris Cannell and Maria Clark decided to fall back on a more reliable strategy.
“I think we tried really hard to keep the ball in play instead of going for winners,” said Cannell. “I think that really helped today, just keeping the ball in play.”
“When we had a put-away, we put it away,” added Clark. “We tried to be aggressive on that part.”
The strategy worked as Cannell, of the Village of St. Charles, and Clark, of the Village of Poinciana, ended up winning the 4.0 championship of the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s Ladies Doubles Tournament on Thursday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
