PCVG gets deaf players involved in pickleball

Members of the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group do everything they can to bring as many new players to the sport as possible.
And earlier this month, with the help of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, they reached out to a new group of players they never had before.
On Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, the PCVG’s regular PB100 course was specifically designed for and tailored to current or prospective pickleball players who are deaf.
“With the interpreters, it makes a huge difference,” said Mary Christopher through an interpreter. “I am learning a lot from this class.”
