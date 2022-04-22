PBA50 National Championship returns to The Villages

“You don’t want to start saying one place is better than another, but nobody treats us quite like The Villages does.”
Those sentiments shared by John Weber, tournament director for the PBA50, offer insight into why The Villages has hosted the professional senior bowling circuit’s biggest event for the past four editions.
The 2022 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship makes its way back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown starting on Sunday, with a pro-am event kicking off the ensuing five-day competition inside Spanish Springs Lanes.
