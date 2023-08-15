Pay attention to skin cancer risk in summer heat

Florida’s heat index has been hitting record highs this summer, but what does that mean for skin protection?
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States as well as one of the most preventable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An analysis of the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey from the National Institutes of Health suggests 6.1 million adults are treated for certain skin cancers each year.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.