Pay attention to skin cancer risk in summer heat

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.