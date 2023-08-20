PAWS Therapy Dogs bring comfort to Lady Lake

Joanne Hart-Rittenhouse, a volunteer with PAWS Therapy Dogs, and her 5-year-old boxer, Andrew, who is a registered therapy dog, at her home in Eustis.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Between visits to assisted living centers and participating in parades, a team of dogs works to bring joy to the community through therapy work. PAWS Therapy Dogs, a not-for-profit organization based in Lake County, consists of more than 130 volunteers, many of whom are Villages residents.

“It’s a wonderful group of people,” said volunteer Joanne Hart-Rittenhouse, of Eustis. “We’ve been out there spreading smiles for almost 20 years, even through COVID.”

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.